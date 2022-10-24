It's spooky season, and there’s no shortage of Halloween festivities to take part in with the goblins and ghouls. Get out and take in all that is PumpkinFest in Franklin along with thousands of other festival goers. Or check out a couple free creepy movie screenings at a plant sale or brewery. If you’re not feeling up for a fright, you can go fly a kite at the annual Kite Fest in Antioch.
As part of our fall series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here are a few ideas for spending time together over the next week:
Hocus Pocus Screening
On Oct. 27, TailGate Brewery on Charlotte is hosting a free screening of Hocus Pocus. In addition to the movie, the family-friendly brewery will also have pumpkin beers and Oktoberfest pizza. It’s a great spot to relax on a fall night, and who doesn’t want to watch a cult classic on the big screen again?
Pumpkin Festival
Come down to Franklin and spend a day with thousands of your pumpkin-lovin’ pals. This year is the 37th Annual PumpkinFest, where downtown will be taken over by all things pumpkin on Oct. 29. The day includes autumn-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, costume contests for pets and families, arts and crafts, and plenty of speciality gift items.
Little Plant Shop of Horrors
At Gardens of Babylon Landscapes, they’re screening Little Shop of Horrors in conjunction with an enormous plant sale. There will be pumpkin painting for the kiddos, popcorn, drinks, and, of course, all the plants you could ever want to buy. Dress up in green and you’ll blend right in. All other costumes are also welcome.
Halloween at the Market
On Oct. 28-29, the Nashville Farmers Market is hosting a free two-day family and pet-friendly Halloween celebration. Friday night festivities start at 5 p.m. and Saturday will kick off at 10 a.m.
The events include live music, a kids zone with inflatables, bilingual storytime, a celebrity pumpkin contest and hay bale maze. Costumes are welcome for people and pets.
Kite Fest
This free annual Kite Fest has been going on all October at Mill Ridge Park, and Oct. 29 is the last day to partake in the high-flying fun. Take a break from the Halloween fun on Oct. 29 and take your kite to the park between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day includes flying tutorials, picnic snacks, and lawn games.
