Easter weekend has arrived, and though the life of Tennesseans has changed radically over the past month, there are still plenty of ways to still celebrate this weekend safely.
While the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has a laundry list of activities not to partake in during the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC has also strongly recommended Americans take due time to unwind, partake in relaxing activities and connect with others - something that can significantly reduce anxiety and stress during these trying times.
The good news? Live concerts, family celebrations and even visits from the Easter Bunny can now be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home, with many businesses and groups going digital. So sit back, pull up your computer, smartphone or tablet, and do your best to unwind during these stressful times.
Bunny Drive Thru
Where: Fireflies, 5323 Main Street, Spring Hill
When: Sunday, 2 - 3 p.m.
The Spring Hill boutique store Fireflies in Spring Hill will be hosting a Bunny Drive Thru event this Sunday, where families can parade past the Easter Bunny himself from a safe distance. Kids might be able to catch a treat or two, with Fireflies staff throwing candy at guests.
“Parade past the bunny through the parking lot,” reads the event’s description. “We will be throwing candy and the bunny will be there to say hi from afar. No contact. No cost. Just some Easter fun.”
Easter Jam LIVE!
Where: Anywhere
When: Saturday, 10 - 11:30 a.m.
Not wanting to leave your home to celebrate Easter? Rolling Hills Church in Franklin has you covered. On Saturday, the church will be hosting a Easter Jam event streamed right to your home.
“It's an Easter celebration for the whole family,” reads the event’s description. “There will be singing, dancing, laughter, and games. We'll even provide activity ideas so you can have an in-home After Jam when the event is over! Grab your family and some Easter treats, invite a friend and neighbor, and head over to rollinghills.church/live at 10am on Saturday, April 11 for this can't-miss Easter event!”
Click here to view the live stream, or click here to be brought to the event’s Facebook page.
Whitey Morgan Livestream Concert
Where: Anywhere
When: Saturday, 8 - 11 p.m.
Country music artist Whitey Morgan will be hosting a free livestream concert this Saturday, inviting those near and far to enjoy the live show from the comfort of their homes.
With a career spanning 15 years and over 1,000 shows, Morgan has seen praise from both Rolling Stone and NPR, with the former describing him as “a modern day outlaw [with a] hard hitting blue-collar brand of music.”
Viewers can text WMLIVE to 31996 to join the VIP list and submit requests for the live performance. To tune in, click here.
Easter Bunny Drive-By Visits
Where: Nolensville
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Want to see the Easter Bunny in person, but don’t want to leave your front porch? If you live in Nolensville, that dream can come true this weekend during the town’s Easter Bunny Drive-By Visits this Saturday.
“The Easter Bunny will be doing a ride-along with the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department and the Nolensville Police Department in Nolensville this Saturday, April 11, 2020 starting at 9:30 a.m.,” reads the event’s description. “They will be riding through all the neighborhoods in Nolensville so kids can wave and say hi to the Easter Bunny from a safe distance. Thank you so much for the NVFD and NPD for doing this for our community!”
