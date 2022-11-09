WriterFest returns to Nashville for its fourth annual conference to cultivate and connect writers of books, songs, and screens.
The two-day event will occur from November 18-19 on the Lipscomb University campus, while bonus deep dive sessions and a WriterFest mixer will kick off the event on November 17th.
A two-day ticket to WriterFest 2022 runs for $450 and includes lunch, writing materials, and a swag bag. One-day tickets give writers the opportunity to experience keynote speakers without cutting into their schedules. The WriterFest Mixer begins at 7:00 p.m. with live music benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Tickets are $25.
The gathering aims to connect creative minds in Music City’s writing community through expert speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.
WriterFest’s first keynote speaker is Tim Reid Jr., Senior Vice President of A&R and senior-level Repertoire and Marketing Executive at BMG Music. He will be followed by John T. Edge, host of the TrueSouth series on the SEC Network and ESPN, author of The Potlikker Papers, and contributing editor at Garden & Gun, and poet, attorney, and author of national bestseller "Memphis" Tara M. Stringfellow
“Music City attracts amazing creative talent and offers a uniquely collaborative environment,” director and founder of WriterFest Nashville Ami McConnell said.
McConnell established WriterFest in 2018 to bring together creative minds for a chance to learn, grow, and network.
McConnell is an author, ghostwriter, and editor with over 20 years of experience at major trade book publishers. She was inspired to host the conference when she was an editor at HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster where she realized learning from fellow creatives at writer events was a highlight of her time in the role.
“WriterFest exists to empower, inspire, and connect creative writers. If you’re passionate about crafting books, songs and/or films, it’s for you! We share a network and learn from each other,” McConnell said.
Other confirmed expert speakers include:
- Paige Allen, director of IngramSpark
- Motke Dapp, writer and director for films and commercials
- Lisa Donovan, chef, essayist, and James Beard award-winning author
- Heathe Fain, CMO of Pushkin
- Dannie Fountain, author, sales and marketing strategist for Google
- Jenny Hale, author, international bestselling author of romantic contemporary fiction
- Amanda Heckert, executive editor at Garden & Gun magazine
- Eric Holt, managing partner of the LoveNoise group, Belmont University faculty, music business expert
- Margaret Riley King, partner at William Morris Endeavor
- Jesicca Wigton Meeks, senior director of retail trade sales at HarperCollins Christian Publishing
- Jonathon Merkh, president and publisher at Forefront Books
- Mike Nawrocki, director, writer, lyricist, animator, voice actor, and co-creator of VeggieTales
- Mary O’Donohue, expert media coach, #1 best-selling author, and post-producer
- Suzanne Park, comedian, bestselling author of comedic young adult and adult ficton
- Dave Shroeder, director of publishing and consumer products, WTA Media
- Julian R. Vaca, author of The Memory Index, screenwriter, and actor
