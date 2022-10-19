Franklin Police Department's Sergeant Mike Stephens has been named “Officer of the Year” by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Tennessee.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tennessee is the state’s leading mental health advocacy organization, and according to a news release, Stephens was recognized for his efforts in helping to train law enforcement and emergency personnel throughout Williamson County on how to safely and effectively respond to people in the midst of a mental health crisis.
"NAMI applauded Sgt. Stephens for the empathy he conveys to individuals living with the challenges of a mental health condition," the news release reads. "Whether he is helping to de-escalate a situation or sharing his knowledge with others, it is clear that Sgt. Stephens believes in what he is doing and is eager to help."
