The City of Franklin will hold their 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square on Dec. 2, featuring music by Matthew West, the Shine Your Light Singers, and more.
According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m.
Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
West has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award and has been named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. In his career, he has written more than a dozen Billboard number one singles and has more than 140 songwriting credits.
17-year-old rising country music artist Jordana Bryant will open the musical event which will also include a performance from the Freedom Intermediate School choir and the Shine Your Light Singers from the Ray of Light Foundation.
Free photos with Santa will be provided by Williamson Medical Center beginning at 6 p.m., with Mars Petcare offering a pet friendly photo opportunity on the square.
“We thank our partners who help us give this special gift to our community. It’s so nice to have families of Franklin join us to light our spectacular tree and help spread Christmas cheer,” Mayor Ken Moore said.
The Franklin Art Scene's Art Crawl will also take place that night from 6-9 p.m., and the Franklin Noon Rotary will hand out free refreshments.
The event will see the closure of Main Street to Fifth Avenue.
