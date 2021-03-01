Coming from a large family and a musical one at that, Franklin resident Elley Shaw wanted to make a name for herself.
An idea on just how to do that was to merge her passions for two pastimes she has had most of her life: writing and working with her hands. She combined those with her entrepreneurial spirit to create a business she launched a few months ago on Etsy called The Franklin Journals, where she hand-embroiders and customizes writing journals for a wide range of clients and occasions.
Since starting her business last September, Shaw has had more than 100 orders, and counting.
“It’s always been like a dream to start a business and do it out of my home,” said Shaw, who turned 18 on Valentine’s Day. “To see it start like this and to take off, and be able to know I can have that support from an income, is just amazing.
“You can see it grow just a little bit, and it’s your own hands that did it. It’s a very proud feeling to know you did that yourself.”
Shaw comes from a family of eight children who have formed a family band named Citizens of Glory, which began touring and performing professionally in 2015 and has released six albums or singles since. The band has performed in every state but Hawaii and Alaska, as well as in some parts of Canada.
The idea for Citizens of Glory came from Kevin and Wendy Shaw, who moved their family from California to Franklin nearly two years ago. Neither mom nor dad are musicians, but they saw that forming a band could be a way for their children to serve others. They made sure each child became musical by learning to play the violin at age 4, but also wanted them to seek and find other talents they might possess.
“[Servicing others] could have been anything, but we just happened to choose music,” said Kevin Shaw, a retired school teacher. “Along with music, we also encourage our children to be entrepreneurs and find something to invest in that’s creative.”
Two of the siblings, for instance, teach music lessons, while another has his own aerial photography business. Elley, of course, found her niche through her love of journaling. She has had orders from as far away as Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, and has recently had her journals added to an Etsy subscription box.
“I was shocked to see my first order come in only a few hours after posting on Etsy,” Shaw said, “and before the day was over I had completely sold out of my inventory. Ever since, I am so thankful to have had a steady flow of orders.
“I love making cute journals that make you want to write in them, because I love writing and want to keep the art of writing with pen and pencil alive.”
