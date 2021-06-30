Not long after Brad and Emily Whitson moved to Franklin with their two sons and daughter, the couple discovered how much a role the nonprofit Waves Inc. would play in their lives.
Emmaline, who was born in 2010 with Down syndrome, a heart defect and kidney issues, was 2 months old when the family settled in Franklin after having lived in Huntsville, Ala. There were signs of an abnormality during Emily’s pregnancy, and she and Brad were bracing for the challenges of raising a special-needs child.
“It was scary and overwhelming,” Emily Whitson told the crowd at Waves’ annual breakfast fundraiser at the Williamson County Enrichment Center Tuesday morning. “[But] as soon as I held Emmaline, there was no doubt she was the child I was supposed to have. She completed our family.”
The Whitson family also includes Eli, 14, and Noah, 12.
“Emmaline was my third child so I understood development milestones,” Whitson added. “But I did not understand all the steps it took to meet those milestones. Emmaline worked so much harder to meet each of those milestones. She had to learn each step, like rolling over, sitting up, walking, standing — the steps that came naturally for my boys required intervention for Emmaline.”
And that’s where Waves made such a difference. For nearly five decades now, the nonprofit has served individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a range of services that includes early learning development, adult residential services, adult day centers, job coaching and employment opportunities. The annual Waves breakfast is the primary fundraising event to support its programming.
“Our Changing Lives by Making Waves annual breakfast is an opportunity to remind attendees that, after 48 years, we continue to make a positive impact with the families we support and invite our community supporters to learn about our programs and how they can become involved,” said Lance Jordan, Waves Inc. executive director.
The Whitsons witnessed first-hand how much Waves was helping Emmeline in her development. And they particularly recognized the importance of the organization when the service was no longer available to them.
“We moved to St. Louis a month before Emmaline turned 3,” Emily Whitson said. “The services were so limited compared to what we received from Waves. It made me realize how lucky we were to have moved to Franklin during those early years for Emmaline.”
The family has since moved back to Franklin.
Tuesday morning’s program also featured the presentation of two annual awards from Waves to its employees, volunteers or community members.
One of those awards, the Mary Ann Sugg Community Enhancement Award, went to Tennessee Rep. Sam Whitson (District 65), who is grandfather to Emmaline.
The Commitment to Service Award was presented to Mattie Sistrunk, Employment & Community First manager.
Click here to learn more about Waves Inc.
