Shelly and Gary Willis were all ready and eager for a grand opening celebration of their new hair salon in Cool Springs, but then plans were changed due to a certain virus outbreak.
“We started planning in November 2019, and we were going to open and have a celebration sometime the next spring,” Shelly Willis said of their new business called Salon Social. “And then COVID hit, and that changed our plans.”
The couple was able to eventually open June 10 of last year, and business has been good, for the most part, considering the pandemic’s impact on just about every facet of life. In fact, Shelly, Gary and their salon manager, Ferlan Huskey, decided they wanted to hold a one-year anniversary celebration.
“We didn’t really get to celebrate our opening last year, and we wanted to do something for the one-year anniversary,” Shelly Willis explained. “We wanted to celebrate the salon but we also wanted to do something in conjunction to support a nonprofit.
“We felt we’ve been blessed over the past year and were able to open, so we wanted to share that.”
The Willis couple and Huskey selected the nonprofit My Bag My Story, a Brentwood-based organization founded in August 2019 by Cara Finger. It provides foster children with brand new duffel bags or backpacks they can use as they make the transition from a foster facility to a family.
“My Bag My Story exists to improve the lives of children in foster care elevating their sense of dignity and self-worth,” Finger said. “We are trying to lighten the load of children in foster care. We give children in the foster care system a brand new awesome bag so that they do not have to carry their belongings in trash bags.”
The nonprofit sells its bags through its website, and for every piece sold, a similar bag is donated to a foster child. A consumer can also purchase a bag and donate it.
Salon Social is helping spread the word to its customers about My Bag My Story and about the foster system in general in Tennessee, which numbers close to 9,000 foster children. The business is also selling the bags from its storefront through the end of June, and on Saturday it provided free haircuts and makeovers for a number of foster youth.
“We just wanted to do something to share,” Shelly Willis said. “It’s been a tough year for everybody with COVID, so if we can do something to spread a little sunshine, that’s the goal. We feel with so many people struggling, either with mental health or finances, any little bit anybody can do is welcome.
“It was tough to open right in the middle of the pandemic, but it’s been good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.