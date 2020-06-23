Curio Brewing Co. will open in mid-July in Franklin in the space previously home to breweries Turtle Anarchy, Mantra Ales and, most recently, Mill Creek.
Located at 216 Noah Drive, the craft beer brewery will also offer espresso drinks and a coffee soda, according to a release.
David Morris and Alex Wigton own the brewery. Of note, Morris was previously a roaster at Honest Coffee Roaster.
The release notes the soon-to-open Curio Brewing taproom space is undergoing an update, with “bright colors focusing on a mid-century modern style.”
Curio will join Crazy Gnome Brewery, which is slated to welcome customers very soon on Main Street in East Nashville as the next craft beer breweries to open in the general area.
