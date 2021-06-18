The Franklin Lions Club elected a new president and several officers at its annual awards banquet earlier this month at Connors Steak & Seafood in Cool Springs.
Scott Ducaj, who has been an active member of the Franklin Lions Club for the past 10 years, was elected as the club president for 2021-22 term.
Other officers elected include Kevin Meyers, first vice president; Sherry Anderson, second vice president; Marsha Sparkmon, third vice president; Linda Kollmann, secretary; Brad Coleman, treasurer; Bill Sparkmon, tail twister; Tim Murphy, Lynn Moss, Dan Looney and Karen Paris, directors; Lee Reeves, marketing chair; Millard Jefferson, membership chair; Joy Chapman, sunshine chair; and Betty Parker, past president.
“I am looking forward to a wonderful return of Franklin on the Fourth and continuing to lead our other service projects,” Ducaj said. “The Franklin Lions Club has a strong history of serving the community and we expect that to continue and even grow this year.”
The club’s top award, the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, was given to member Bill Sparkmon for his years of service, particularly as a vital member of the Kids Sight program which screens for vision issues at local preschools and kindergartens.
Since the club’s chartering in 1945, its members have worked on a variety of projects in the local community, such as vision screenings and partnering to assist food pantries and blood drives. Proceeds from past fundraising events have gone to fund college scholarships for local youth.
The Franklin Lions Club has 41 current members and meets each Tuesday at noon at Connors Steak & Seafood. Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Franklin Lions Club, contact Ducaj at 615-479-7751 or franklinlionsclub.com.
