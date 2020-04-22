Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, a nonprofit offering support, education and hope to people impacted by cancer, announced Wednesday that it will be closing its Franklin location permanently effective June 30 and will suspend its individual counseling program for all members.
In a letter sent to clients, board members, supporters and others in the community, President and CEO Harriet Schiftan and Chairman of the Board Jim Corum wrote that “these decisions were not made easily, especially as over the past two years, we have had tremendous success serving the residents of Williamson County and surrounding counties.”
Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee had opened its Franklin location on Carothers Parkway in May 2018, and its support groups, educational programs, healthy lifestyle and expressive arts programs all operated at capacity, according to the letter. The pilot program expansion allowed the nonprofit to broaden its reach and increased the numbers of those served by its cancer support program.
“Unfortunately, with the opening of a second location and addition of individual counseling to our program, we put an undue burden on our budget and reserves,” the letter continued. “While our overall fundraising efforts continue to be successful and we are generating more revenue with each year that passes, it is not keeping pace with the expense of operating two locations and offering one-on-one emotional support.”
Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee’s main location on Division Street in Nashville will remain open, and all the organization’s ongoing support groups, including those in Williamson County, will continue to meet virtually.
