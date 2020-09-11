A Franklin native has been recognized as "Sailor of the Day" on the USS Carl Vinson.
Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Luke B. Lucas, a native of Franklin, Tennessee, serving aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), was recognized as Vinson’s “Sailor of the Day” in a ceremony on the ship’s bridge, Aug. 25. Lucas was selected for this honor from among over 3,000 sailors in the ship’s crew, according to a release.
Lucas serves as an electronic warfare operator, providing electronic support and surveillance for Vinson and helping identify other ships and aircraft. Lucas assisted contractors with the installation and testing of several weapons systems. He also dedicated 60 hours to overhauling the floor of a space in his work center so that Vinson could leave Bremerton on schedule.
Lucas graduated from Fred J. Page High School in 2015 and joined the Navy in 2017. He has been on board Vinson since September of 2018.
Lucas is thankful for the support of his friends and family back home, as well as the support of his shipmates aboard Vinson.
“I want to give a shout out to my fellow CTTs and the whole intelligence department," said Lucas. “They put in a lot of work.”
Vinson recently returned to Naval Air Station North Island after completing a 17-month scheduled docking planned incremental availability in Bremerton, Washington, during which the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate F-35C Lightning II mission capabilities.
