The city of Franklin is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Franklin Board of Zoning Appeals.
Individuals serve five-year terms and must be willing to attend monthly meetings on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. and special meetings as needed. Members of the board are compensated $50 per regular meeting attended.
Members are also required to complete four hours of continuing education training annually. Candidates should reside within the city limits.
The Board of Zoning Appeals hears and decides requests for zoning variances and appeals of administrative decisions. For those interested in serving, submit a one-page letter of interest and qualifications to [email protected].
The final date for submissions is Friday, May 6. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
