In his American Dream speech from June 6, 1961, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to the concerns of poverty in addition to other issues he addressed.
“As long as there is poverty in this world, no man can be totally rich even if he has a billion dollars,” King said on that late spring day at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.
His words about poverty still resonate today, leading organizers of Monday’s MLK Day celebration service in Franklin to adopt the theme of “Eradicating Poverty” for this year’s event.
“Poverty was an essential part of Dr. King’s message,” said Kevin Riggs, pastor at Franklin Community Church and one of the organizers for the MLK Day service. “When he was killed [in April 1968], he was in Memphis to protest for livable wages and better working conditions.
“We felt like with COVID and the number of people who have been harmed – obviously through death, but also through loss of jobs, evictions, those kind of things — a lot of people have fallen into poverty since COVID hit.”
This year’s MLK Day service begins Monday at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church on Natchez Street in downtown Franklin. While the pandemic has prevented folks from joining the service in person and making the march afterwards from the church to the Franklin town square, it will be available through the Facebook page for First Missionary.
Keynote speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth Hill, pastor of the Shorter Chapel African Methodist Church in Franklin. Timothy Gaines, pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church, will give the welcome and opening prayer, while Hewitt Sawyers, pastor at West Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church in Franklin, will lead the benediction and a closing prayer.
In keeping with the theme “Eradicating Poverty,” the service will conclude with a drive-thru food giveaway at the church.
No Franklin Transit Authority rides on Monday
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Franklin Transit Authority has announced that there will be no fixed route transit or TODD service. All transit services will resume Tuesday morning.
For more information on routes, visit the website at www.franklintransit.org or call 615-628-0260. The TMA Group, a public-private partnership committed to providing environmentally friendly, affordable, reliable and safe mobility options for Middle Tennesseans, manages the Franklin Transit on behalf of the Franklin Transit Authority.
