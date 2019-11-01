On Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m., Franklin’s Charge members and leaders of the local African American community will gather to honor and remember the enslaved African men, women and children buried at Historic Carnton and throughout Williamson County.
A monument will be unveiled at the McGavock Cemetery, according to a release.
The monument will serve as a permanent reminder to all visitors that while many graves were lost, the people are not forgotten. The monument’s inscription is meant to to remind visitors that they are standing on hallowed ground.
Attendees can park at Eastern Flank Event Facility, 1368 Eastern Flank Circle.
