Considering the number of services and infrastructure elements that have been added over the past 13 years, the city of Franklin has been able to keep energy costs at a relatively low level.
That’s due primarily to an emphasis the city placed on taking a “greener” approach to energy usage in 2008, according to Andrew Orr, Franklin’s Long Range Planning supervisor who sits on the city’s sustainability commission. He spoke at Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session as part of a presentation of a policy guide created by the commission on Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy.
“In 2008, the city spent about $2.6 million on electricity,” Orr said. “And now, 13 years later, despite adding a lot of new services — like a police headquarters, new public works facility, new fire halls, an upgraded water plant on Lewisburg Pike, many traffic signals, countless street lights and other services — the overall usage and cost have increased only slightly over the years.
“And this is a credit to the conservation and efficiency efforts we’ve undertaken to manage these costs, and also our good working relationship with Middle Tennessee Electric.”
While Orr introduced the presentation with a brief summary of what’s been accomplished so far, Dana Kose, chair of the sustainability commission, provided an outline of strategies and recommendations that can further reduce municipal energy usage.
She pointed out that the city of Franklin is committed to evaluating energy projects that make fiscal and environmental sense, and that is also positioned to make policy changes to encourage advancing energy-efficient and renewable energy technologies.
To that end, Kose presented to aldermen these recommendations:
- Reduce street light energy usage by converting all street lights to LEDs. Require LEDs for any new streetlight service the City pays for on a monthly basis.
- Evaluate renewable energy and energy saving measures for the new City Hall.
- Complete comprehensive energy audits of all city-owned buildings with a focus on energy cost reduction.
- Evaluate future uses for the 200 kW solar project.
- Complete a comprehensive study of the municipal fleet with a focus on fuel cost reduction.
- Evaluate the impacts of requiring new residential dwellings to have a 240-volt outlet in the garage for the potential installation of electric vehicle charging equipment. Consider updating the residential energy code to 2018 IECC (international energy conservation code).
- Utilize social media and conventional media channels to inform the public about the City’s energy efforts.
- Act as advocate to the state legislature for energy related policies.
Kose said the next step would be to draft a resolution for the board to endorse at a future voting meeting.
“I applaud [the commission’s] efforts,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said, “and particularly the efforts to save the city money so we can put those funds elsewhere. If you look to 2008 to 2021, that’s a lot of savings.”
Yes to wine at Trader Joe’s
After a brief, lighthearted discussion, aldermen voted unanimously at Tuesday’s BOMA meeting to allow the sale of wine in what is expected to become Franklin’s first Trader Joe’s grocery store.
The California-based chain of grocery stores has developed quite the following across the country, and there have been general expectations — and anticipation — that Williamson County could be a likely location for a new one to open. The only other Trader Joe’s stores in the area are in Nashville, in Green Hills and off White Bridge Road.
The 7-0 vote provided Trader Joe’s with a certificate of compliance for the sale of wine. Company officials are looking at a site at 545 Cool Springs Blvd., in what used to be a Stein Mart store.
Tuesday night's work session and meeting can be viewed through the city of Franklin website.
