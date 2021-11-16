The city of Franklin has revealed its plans for the return of the annual Christmas tree lighting that will take place Friday, Dec. 3, on the town square.
It’s the city’s first in-person tree lighting after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to go virtual last year.
“We thank our partners who help us give this special gift to our community,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said. “It’s so nice to have families of Franklin join us to light our spectacular tree and help spread Christmas cheer.”
Among the night’s highlights, the Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir will sing, as is tradition. There will also be special guest performances from five-time Grammy nominee and Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner Matthew West. He has headlined this event before.
Country singer Layla Tucker, daughter of legendary country artist and former Franklin resident Tanya Tucker, will perform.
Rudolph and Bumble from Gaylord Opryland’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be available for photo opportunities, as well as local princesses from Dreams Do Come True Princess Parties.
Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation (MTEMC) is the presenting sponsor for the 2021 Franklin tree lighting ceremony. Integrated Production Solutions, (IPS) based in Franklin, is the production team for this event and is also a sponsor.
Free photos with Santa will be provided by Williamson Medical Center beginning at 5:45 p.m. Mars Petcare is offering a pet-friendly photo opportunity on the square.
The Franklin Art Scene will also have its monthly art crawl, with a number of downtown stores participating. The Franklin Noon Rotary and the Downtown Franklin Rotary will hand out free refreshments.
The festivities begin at 6 p.m., and performances will start at 6:45. The tree lighting should happen around 7:15.
Expect a surprise from Franklin High School after the tree is lit, the event planners say.
For more details, visit http://www.franklintn.gov/treelighting.
