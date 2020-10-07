With plans to use the reverse parade format that has become so popular during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Franklin will once again be co-hosting the annual Veterans Day parade Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Instead of its usual route through Main Street in downtown Franklin, the parade this year will take place at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm beginning at 11 a.m. Veterans will line the road inside the park while the community drives by and shows their appreciation.
“We wanted to find a way to honor our veterans but still be safe during a global pandemic,” Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said in a press release. “We feel this reverse parade will be a great way for our community to give their thanks and gratitude.”
Veterans, bands and other participants will be stationed along the road throughout Harlinsdale. This will give them ample room to social distance. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and be open for one hour. During this time, the public will drive through giving honor to the veterans.
The City is working with the local school systems to make sure they are still involved with this new format, including bands, JROTC units and the Franklin Special School District’s fourth graders who typically march in the parade.
The parade is a joint effort of the city and local radio station WAKM AM-950. Veteran groups wishing to participate should e-mail [email protected] or go to www.FranklinTN.gov/VeteransDay2020 to sign up prior to Nov. 1.
