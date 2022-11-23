syb2psBM.jpeg
Courtesy of Justin Mayotte/Hall Strategies

Singer-songwriters gathered at the Franklin Theatre on Nov. 15 to support one of their own with a benefit concert and art show supporting 8-month-old Rose Daniel, daughter of local singer-songwriter Emily Daniel and husband Michael, who was born earlier this year with Biliary Atresia, a rare medical condition.

According to a news release, at just five months old, she received a life-saving liver transplant, and while the procedure was a success, she will require expensive life-long medical treatments.

To alleviate some of that financial burden, the Daniel family partnered with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), a national 501(c)3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses.

gvFpRzss.jpeg

Together, they have a set goal of raising $75,000 to cover transplant-related expenses, and if they meet that goal by January, they will be eligible for an additional transplant grant of $7,500.

They have raised just over $50,000, and donations are still being collected on Rose's behalf here.

eDfNvq_w.jpeg

Songwriters at the Franklin fundraiser included Jenny Gill, Kent Blazy, Greg Barnhill, Billy Dawson, Jack Settle, Kim McLean and Emily Daniel.