Singer-songwriters gathered at the Franklin Theatre on Nov. 15 to support one of their own with a benefit concert and art show supporting 8-month-old Rose Daniel, daughter of local singer-songwriter Emily Daniel and husband Michael, who was born earlier this year with Biliary Atresia, a rare medical condition.
According to a news release, at just five months old, she received a life-saving liver transplant, and while the procedure was a success, she will require expensive life-long medical treatments.
To alleviate some of that financial burden, the Daniel family partnered with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), a national 501(c)3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses.
Together, they have a set goal of raising $75,000 to cover transplant-related expenses, and if they meet that goal by January, they will be eligible for an additional transplant grant of $7,500.
They have raised just over $50,000, and donations are still being collected on Rose's behalf here.
Songwriters at the Franklin fundraiser included Jenny Gill, Kent Blazy, Greg Barnhill, Billy Dawson, Jack Settle, Kim McLean and Emily Daniel.
