Six new members are being added to Franklin Tomorrow's board of directors, effective Jan. 1, according to a press release from the nonprofit.
The new members of the board are Michael Armentrout, Marianne DeMeyers, Teresa Ashworth Harris, Peggy Kidd, Renee Shafer and Candy Sullivan.
“Franklin Tomorrow is honored to have these six new board members as part of our team,” incoming Board President Patrick Baggett said. “For 20 years, Franklin Tomorrow’s board has included many great community members that have supported our organization’s mission, and we are confident these new board members will further enhance Franklin Tomorrow as an organization,”
Michael Armentrout is the founding director of the Franklin Fellows. He is a native of Chattanooga and currently resides in Franklin with his wife and three children.
Marianne DeMeyers is a longtime Franklinite and business owner. She is the owner of the Tin Cottage, which has locations in both downtown Franklin and Columbia.
Teresa Ashworth Harris is a business development professional as well as professional development trainer for Fisher Arnold Inc. She currently resides in Franklin with her family.
Peggy Kidd is an active community volunteer in the Franklin area. She recently moved from California and resides in Franklin with her family.
Renee Shafer is the Director of Membership at Williamson Inc. She is a Tennessee native and currently lives in Franklin with her family and pets.
Candy Sullivan is the director of Community Relations for Advancement at Battle Ground Academy. She has lived in Franklin for more than 30 years and has been a part of BGA for 23 years.
