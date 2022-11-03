Franklin Tomorrow has announced the nominees for the 16th annual Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards to be held on Nov. 15.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Rolling Hills Community Church with doors opening at 5 p.m., for which attendees can RSVP here.
According to a news release, more than 20 nonprofits, other organizations and individuals submitted nominees for the awards, with the nominees to be announced Monday, Nov. 7.
Those nominees by category include:
Corporate Volunteerism Award
Tractor Supply Company, nominated by Saddle Up!
Weifield Group, nominated by Poplar Grove Elementary
Corporate Individual Achievement Award
Teade Tagaloa, nominated for her work with Hard Bargain Association
Julia Kaehr, nominated for the Little Red Wagon Food Drive, benefitting GraceWorks Ministries
Volunteer Spirit Award
Al Adams, Mercy Community Healthcare Advisory Board
Glynn Riddle, United Way/VITA
Richard Youngs, GraceWorks
Grayling Pruitt, Habitat for Humanity-Williamson-Maury
Christine McCann, Saddle Up!
Jill & Tim McNeese, Backlight Productions
Jeff Brasher, OneGen Away
Paul Bonner, Gentry’s Educational Foundation
Allena Bell, Franklin Special Schools, Smart Women Advisory Board & Franklin Tomorrow
Jaclyn Ledbetter, Downtown Franklin Rotary, Heritage Foundation, My Friend’s House, Davis House, Friends of Franklin Parks
Walter Green Downtown Neighborhood Association
Revida Rahman & Jennifer Cortez, One WillCo; Katherine Swafford, Freedom Intermediate School PTO
Claudia Parker, Williamson County Animal Center & Sister Cities of Franklin
Tom Powell, Franklin’s Charge
Theresa R. Victory, Friends of Williamson County Public Library
Chris Wharton, Page High School Alumni Mentor
Bob Steele, Franklin Theatre
Kelly Fortner, FrankTown Open Hearts & Franklin Fellows
Jerome Whitehead, Williamson Medical Center
Emerging Leader Award
Rebekah Zeitlin, Waves Inc., Congregation Micah, & Make-A-Wish; Chase Harper, Williamson Inc., Heritage Foundation Next Gen, City of Franklin Sustainability Commission
Stacey Downs, A Vintage Affair
Emily Valadez, Franklin Special Schools
Nicole Brooks, Habitat for Humanity, Williamson-Maury; and Mauri Riesenberg, A Vintage Affair and Franklin Tomorrow
Youth Initiative Award
Addie Grace Leggett, GraceWorks, PENCIL & Best Buddies
Audrey Oxford, Freedom Reigns Ranch; Jena Farris, Independence Habitat for Humanity, JROTC
Estefani Alatorre & Gabriela Sanchez, Path United
Elizabeth Schmitz, ShowerUp Nashville
Neighbor to Neighbor Award
Franklin Rotary Club at Noon BBQ Society
Mariana Gutierrez, Path United & Poplar Grove volunteer
Brentwood Noon Rotary for Miles Together Playground project
Katie Creighton, Erika’s Safe Place
Franklin Special School District School Health Nurses
Franklin Tomorrow will also present additional awards, including the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award and the Charles M. Sargent Leadership Award. Franklin Tomorrow Board Chair Patrick Baggett will also have awards, as well as a special In Memoriam program to honor community leaders, volunteers and individuals who have died over the last year.
Each award carries a cash prize to the nonprofit of the recipient’s choice.
