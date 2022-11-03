Franklin Tomorrow logo

Franklin Tomorrow has announced the nominees for the 16th annual Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards to be held on Nov. 15. 

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Rolling Hills Community Church with doors opening at 5 p.m., for which attendees can RSVP here.

According to a news release, more than 20 nonprofits, other organizations and individuals submitted nominees for the awards, with the nominees to be announced Monday, Nov. 7.

Those nominees by category include:

Corporate Volunteerism Award

  • Tractor Supply Company, nominated by Saddle Up! 

  • Weifield Group, nominated by Poplar Grove Elementary

Corporate Individual Achievement Award

  • Teade Tagaloa, nominated for her work with Hard Bargain Association

  • Julia Kaehr, nominated for the Little Red Wagon Food Drive, benefitting GraceWorks Ministries

Volunteer Spirit Award

  • Al Adams, Mercy Community Healthcare Advisory Board

  • Glynn Riddle, United Way/VITA

  • Richard Youngs, GraceWorks

  • Grayling Pruitt, Habitat for Humanity-Williamson-Maury

  • Christine McCann, Saddle Up!

  • Jill & Tim McNeese, Backlight Productions

  • Jeff Brasher, OneGen Away

  • Paul Bonner, Gentry’s Educational Foundation

  • Allena Bell, Franklin Special Schools, Smart Women Advisory Board & Franklin Tomorrow

  • Jaclyn Ledbetter, Downtown Franklin Rotary, Heritage Foundation, My Friend’s House, Davis House, Friends of Franklin Parks

  • Walter Green Downtown Neighborhood Association

  • Revida Rahman & Jennifer Cortez, One WillCo; Katherine Swafford, Freedom Intermediate School PTO

  • Claudia Parker, Williamson County Animal Center & Sister Cities of Franklin

  • Tom Powell, Franklin’s Charge

  • Theresa R. Victory, Friends of Williamson County Public Library

  • Chris Wharton, Page High School Alumni Mentor

  • Bob Steele, Franklin Theatre
    Kelly Fortner, FrankTown Open Hearts & Franklin Fellows
    Jerome Whitehead, Williamson Medical Center

Emerging Leader Award

  • Rebekah Zeitlin, Waves Inc., Congregation Micah, & Make-A-Wish; Chase Harper, Williamson Inc., Heritage Foundation Next Gen, City of Franklin Sustainability Commission

  • Stacey Downs, A Vintage Affair

  • Emily Valadez, Franklin Special Schools

  • Nicole Brooks, Habitat for Humanity, Williamson-Maury; and Mauri Riesenberg, A Vintage Affair and Franklin Tomorrow

Youth Initiative Award

  • Addie Grace Leggett, GraceWorks, PENCIL & Best Buddies

  • Audrey Oxford, Freedom Reigns Ranch; Jena Farris, Independence Habitat for Humanity, JROTC

  • Estefani Alatorre & Gabriela Sanchez, Path United

  • Elizabeth Schmitz, ShowerUp Nashville

Neighbor to Neighbor Award

  • Franklin Rotary Club at Noon BBQ Society

  • Mariana Gutierrez, Path United & Poplar Grove volunteer

  • Brentwood Noon Rotary for Miles Together Playground project

  • Katie Creighton, Erika’s Safe Place

  • Franklin Special School District School Health Nurses

Franklin Tomorrow will also present additional awards, including the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award and the Charles M. Sargent Leadership Award. Franklin Tomorrow Board Chair Patrick Baggett will also have awards, as well as a special In Memoriam program to honor community leaders, volunteers and individuals who have died over the last year.

Each award carries a cash prize to the nonprofit of the recipient’s choice.