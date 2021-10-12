The deadline for nominations from the community or individuals for the 15th annual Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards has been extended until Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The awards will be presented Nov. 16 during an event at Rolling Hills Community Church. Through these awards, Franklin Tomorrow hopes to show what can happen when volunteers come together to make an impact on our community.
"There are a variety of awards which can honor acts of volunteerism both big and small,” Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said in a news release. “The public will be invited to attend the event, which will be held at Rolling Hills Community Church, starting at 6 p.m.
Nominations are being accepted online this year, making the process much simpler. Click here for the full nomination packet and information.
Visit here to see the full list of categories and descriptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.