The nominees have been announced for the 14th Annual Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards, which will be a virtual event held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m.
The event will be streamed from Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel and website. Click here to register for the event.
“Franklin Tomorrow received so many great nominees this year,” Executive Director Mindy Tate said through a press release. “We want to make sure we honor as many volunteers that we can, so categories may be adjusted accordingly.”
Also, a special In Memoriam program will honor community leaders, volunteers and individuals who have passed away over the last year.
Nominees and their nominators are:
Corporate Volunteerism Award
Goodall Homes, nominated by Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury; Haute Dogge Grooming Salon, nominated by Williamson County Animal Center; Ramsey Solutions, nominated by Megan McConnell of Ramsey Solutions; Schneider Electric, nominated by Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury; and Kellum Ferree Wiedenhoeft, nominated by Brightstone.
Emerging Leader Award
Lathram Berry, nominated by the Hard Bargain Association; Howard Garrett, nominated by CDR Consulting; Dr. Yog Nepal, nominated by Dr. Yog Nepal; Elizabeth Graham Pistole, nominated by Caroline Pistole, Eva Mae Spielman, and Hands On Nashville; Beau Rowley, nominated by Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury; Brooke Wanser, nominated by Volkert Inc.; Rebekah Zeitlin, nominated by Waves Inc.
Neighbor to Neighbor Award
Church of the City, nominated by Brightstone Danny Cotton, nominated by 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper; GraceWorks Ministries, nominated by Valencia Breckenridge with GraceWorks Ministries; Dr. Dana Hardy, nominated by The Westhaven Foundation; Dr. Monty McInturff, nominated by Iroquois Steeplechase Race Committee & Staff; One Generation Away, Graceworks, Williamson County Schools and Williamson County Animal Center, nominated by Williamson County Animal Center; Publix Supermarket, nominated by United Way of Greater Nashville; Becky and Tracey Spann, nominated by Waves Inc.; Catering and Events by Suzette, nominated by Ondrea and Glenn Johnson; and Cecile Waters, nominated by Aveneida Cool Springs.
Volunteer Spirit Awards
Mike Alday, nominated by NFP; Chris Beck, nominated by Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury; Martha Bryant, nominated by The Heritage Foundation; Larry Darnell, nominated by GraceWorks Ministries; Bryan Doleshel, nominated by Williamson Inc.; Dawn Garcia, nominated by The Refuge Center for Counseling; Lorrie Graves, nominated by the Downtown Franklin Rotary; Janice Hardrath, nominated by Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury; Martha Johnson, nominated by Williamson County CASA; Charlene Kimmel, nominated by the Franklin Lion’s Club; Robin Larpe, nominated by Williamson County Animal Center; Jennifer Leonard, nominated by My Friend’s House; Jennifer Morrison, nominated by Franklin Special School District; Brent and Tami Peterson, nominated by Sarah Critchlow of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Susan Phelps, nominated by Poplar Grove School; Mary Lee Bartlett and Robin Puryear, nominated by Land Trust of Tennessee; Bob Rudman, nominated by Mercy Community Healthcare; Gary and Kim Stinson and Family, nominated by One Generation Away; and Rusty Wright, nominated by Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury.
Youth Initiative Award
Anissia Fleming, nominated by United Way of Greater Nashville; Anna Lapre, nominated by Williamson County Animal Center; and Olivia Wolfson, nominated by Franklin High School.
Franklin Tomorrow will also present additional awards, including the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award and the Charles M. Sargent Leadership Award.
Franklin Tomorrow’s Exemplary Community volunteers are made possible through a host of partners, including its presenting sponsor USI and Grange Insurance. Other partners include Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Gresham Smith, Williamson Medical Center, Franklin Lion’s Club and Buerger, Moseley, & Carson PLC.
Additional support comes from Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, TMA Group, Ernie & Nell Bacon, District Attorney General Kim Helper, Landmark Community Bank, Rep. Glen Casada, Rep. Sam Whitson, Sen. Jack Johnson and Ryan Partners.
