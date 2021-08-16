As it’s done for several months now, the Franklin Transit Authority is continuing to offer passengers free rides to vaccination sites along its fixed-route service area.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the FTA has continued to provide the community with safe and reliable transit to essential destinations and services.
“Ensuring people can securely reach their COVID-19 vaccine appointments is an extension of our ongoing efforts to provide equitable access in Williamson County as well as protect the health and safety of local residents,” Debbie Henry, president and CEO of the Franklin Transit Authority, said in an email.
“We want to ensure that transportation is not a barrier to getting vaccinated.”
Transit service runs Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information on routes and schedules, visit the FTA website or call 615-628-0260.
