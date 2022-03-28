The Franklin Transit Authority is joining the U.S. Department of Transportation and other partners across the transportation industry to stop the flow of human trafficking, according to a news release from the Franklin organization.
The release says that human trafficking is one of the greatest atrocities of the 21st century. With as many as 24.9 million men, women and children sold into prostitution, domestic servitude, or other forced labor, those committing the crime are using America’s roadways, railways, transit services, waterways and skies to traffic victims.
“The Franklin Transit Authority is committed not only in preparing our employees to recognize and report suspected instances, but also to raising awareness among the public. Our message is that human trafficking will not be tolerated,” Franklin Transit Authority Chairman John Schroer said in the release.
Franklin Transit is partnering with the Franklin Police Department in this program.
“We cannot allow our transit system to be an enabler in the awful acts of human trafficking,” Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner said. “Our Franklin Police Department is providing training and support for our Franklin Transit agency; we look forward to working with them on this important project.”
To report suspected human trafficking, call:
- Tennessee Human Trafficking hotline: 1-855-588-6486
- Franklin Police non-emergency: 615-794-2513
If you are a victim and need help, call the National Human Trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888.
Click here for more information about the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Put the Brakes on Human Trafficking program.
For more information on routes, visit the website at www.franklintransit.org or call 615-628-0260. The TMA Group, a public-private partnership committed to providing environmentally friendly, affordable, reliable and safe mobility options for Middle Tennesseans, manages the Franklin Transit on behalf of the Franklin Transit Authority.
