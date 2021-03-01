Dr. Joanna Walsh of Goose Creek Pet Hospital in Franklin has been honored as the “Young Veterinarian of the Year” by the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association.
Walsh has been with the team at Goose Creek since May 2018, according to a press release, and has stepped into a much larger role than the typical associate veterinarian. She has been assisting practice owner Dr. William Pals with management, inventory and leadership skills as he dealt with a family emergency. Clients and staff alike appreciate her top-quality medicine and her personal interactions.
The TVMA announced Walsh’s award and others during its virtual Music City Veterinary Conference earlier in February.
Award winners are nominated and chosen by an awards committee of their peers.
This year’s winners are:
- Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr. Rebecca Gompf, MS, DVM, DACVIM, UT College of Veterinary Medicine (retired September 2020);
- Distinguished Service Award – Dr. Susan Moon, Brooks Road Animal Hospital, Memphis;
- Young Veterinarian Award – Dr. Joanna Walsh, Goose Creek Pet Hospital, Franklin;
- Outstanding Commercial Representative – Hannah Harris, DRE Veterinary, Louisville, Kentucky;
- Legislator of the Year – Rep. Johnny Shaw, Bolivar;
- Tennessee Animal Hall of Fame Inductee – Barnabas, a 9-year-old search and rescue Bloodhound bonded with the Campbell County Sheriff Department, owned by Candy Stooksbury.
“We are pleased to honor this year’s recipients of the TVMA Awards,” said Dr. Matt Povlovich, president of TVMA. “Each of these outstanding individuals contributes to promote veterinary medicine, animal welfare and public health.”
