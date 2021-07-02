As part of an effort to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Kroger gave away free groceries for a year to a Franklin resident.
Barbera Jean Lindsey gathered with officials from Kroger on June 29 to receive her prize, according to a press release.
Lindsey’s prize was part of a nationwide contest called the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway for individuals who received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccine from a Kroger pharmacy.
In addition to 50 “groceries for a year” prizes each valued at $13,000, Kroger Health also chose five individuals to receive a $1 million prize.
During the period of June 3, 2021, through July 10, 2021, Kroger announced weekly winners: 10 groceries for a year winners and one cash prize winner per week.
The giveaway was a part of Kroger Health’s initiative to encourage vaccination around the country. Kroger has been a part of the broader push to vaccinate Americans through their clinics and pharmacies, administering 4.7 million doses as of June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.