Christmas shoppers at Franklin's CoolSprings Galleria can now not only buy gifts, but give them, with the new addition of three Light The World Giving Machines, which will be at the mall throughout the holiday season.
The Giving Machines are vending machines that allow people to purchase and donate items ranging from clothing, food and hygiene supplies to therapy equipment and educational opportunities to those in need by way of partnerships with local and international charities.
The Giving Machines offer the public the ability to support the following organizations:
- Williamson County-based Graceworks Ministries, which serves thousands of low-income neighborhoods with the fulfillment of basic life needs and wraparound care;
- African Girls Hope Foundation, which exists to provide school-aged girls in Sub-Saharan Africa with a quality formal education;
- Mentors International, which helps families thrive year-round in some of the world's poorest communities by transforming generational poverty into sustainable self-reliance through individual mentoring, business training, vocational classes, and micro-lending;
- Water For People, which works across nine countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa to address the global water crisis and equip communities with lasting access to clean water and sanitation services;
- Angel Heart Farm, which provides equine therapy for families with children diagnosed with chronic and life-threatening illnesses; Achilles International, providing opportunities for blind people to live fuller lives through competitive running;
- Catholic Charities and Tennessee Resettlement Aid, currently serving hundreds of Afghan and Ukrainian refugees who have fled war.
Each charity selected five items for the machines that are most needed by those they serve, and donors can pay by credit card or mobile pay, then make their choice, just like a regular vending machine, with donations ranging from $5 to $150.
“In a time when so much is about ‘getting,’ it’s rewarding to be a part of a collaborative effort that promotes the importance of serving and caring for others,” The Giving Machines Nashville campaign Co-Chair Carla Parker said in a news release. “Each person who participates with the Giving Machines gives a loving and selfless gift.”
The machines were unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday which featured numerous local government and community leaders.
“Our county, if you did not know, is the number one county not only in the state, almost across the nation, in philanthropy,” Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson said. “Giving is what we do.”
The Giving Machines were launched in Salt Lake City by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which covers the cost of the machines and associated fees.
Franklin is one of 26 cities worldwide that is taking part in the imitative which includes locations across the U.S., to Mexico, Canada, the Philippines and Australia.
More information about the Light The World Giving Machines can be found here.
