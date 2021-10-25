FrankTown Open Hearts has recently announced the return of its Festival of Lights program that will begin in late November and run through the Christmas holiday season.
The FrankTown Open Hearts Festival of Lights will take place Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Dec. 26, from 5-9 nightly at the Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin. The only drive-through holiday lights spectacular in Williamson County, this year’s FrankTown Festival of Lights will feature over 200 displays that are synchronized to Christmas classics that guests can listen to on the radio as they enjoy the mile-long route.
Highlights of this year’s FrankTown Festival of Lights include:
- Walkin’ Wednesdays (Dec. 1, 8, 15):with a special time for those who want to get a little exercise and enjoy walking the lighted route from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by regular car tours from 7-9 p.m.
- A variety of concessions are available including s’mores kits, funnel cakes, caramel apples, hot dogs, nachos, hot chocolate and more!
- Guests can also take a picture with a 30-foot Christmas treedecorated with more than 3,000 lights.
Tickets are $25 for a passenger vehicle (car, SUV, truck); $45 for a 12-15 passenger vehicle; and $100 for a commercial or charter vehicle (van, bus, limo). Tickets go on sale Nov. 8and may be purchased at www.franktownlights.com.
In addition to DCS, this year’s sponsors include Nissan of Cool Springs, FirstBank, HCA Healthcare, Beauchamp Animal Hospital, A. Marshall Hospitality, Irvin Dyal & Brown Insurance, WireMasters, 906 Studio, Kroger, Lee Company, Little Debbie, Allegra Printing, Beasley’s Yard, Lucky Dog, B.F. Myer, JM Street Tuxedo and Burnboot camp. For more information visit www.franktownlights.com.
FrankTown Open Hearts is a nonprofit ministry in Franklin that spiritually, emotionally and physically enhances the lives of at-risk youth through mentoring and equipping them with life skills, offering spiritual development and academic tutoring services.
