Music City will see countless New Year's Eve celebrations of all sizes, with the biggest celebration set to take over Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.
The free five-hour event will see fireworks, the Music Note Drop and live performances from some of music's biggest stars including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, the Zac Brown Band, Riley Green, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The War And Treaty.
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Attendees are encouraged to plan their trip ahead of time, including reviewing transportation and parking options, the event schedule and map, as well as rules for the event, all of which can be found on visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve.
Attendees can also keep up to date with live safety alerts by following Metro Nashville Police Department and Metro Nashville Government social media accounts.
For those who would rather celebrate the holiday away from the crowds, the event will air live on CBS, with hosts Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith.
The live television and online streaming broadcast will air beginning at 7 p.m. Central.
Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand, while Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.
