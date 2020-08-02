The Friends of the Fairview Public Library (FFPL), who ordinarily hold a semi-annual book sale, have cancelled the August Book Sale due to safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic - the first such cancellation in more than a decade.
“This is the first time since 2008 that we have been unable to hold a book sale, we want to let people know because there are many who rely on the sales to stock up,” said Friends President Karen Hazelrigg.
“We have also heard from friends who have been purchasing books during the stay at home order, so the idea for a Donation Day came up. This gives us the chance to continue to build our inventory for our next book sale, which we hope will be in February 2021.”
The book sales are the main source of funds for Friends of the Fairview Public Library.
The Friends of the Fairview Public Library is an all-volunteer organization. Their mission is to raise funds for library programs and to promote the library. Everyone is welcome to attend meetings which will resume on the third Saturdays of the month once meeting rooms reopen.
The Donation Day will be held on Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the upper parking lot of the Fairview Public Library, 2440 Fairview Boulevard, in Fairview. Books in good condition will be accepted, no mold. They will also accept DVD’s and Audio Books. They are unable to take reference books, outdated manuals or VHS tapes. If you need information, you can reach the group at [email protected].
