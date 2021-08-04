After more than 18 months of no in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends of the Fairview Public Library will be returning later this month with a massive book sale, with more than 7,000 books, DVDs and more.
The book sale will be held at the Fairview Public Library during the last weekend in August, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-28. The sale will be held Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.
"The variety of available books is undeniable, whatever your interest from bestsellers to classics," reads a release from the Friends of the Fairview Library.
"Whether you want romance or mystery, religion or history, children’s books or DVDs, or just a good beach read, you’ll find it at the book sale and you’ll get a great deal. Most books are priced under $3."
The Friends of the Fairview Library have held book sales twice a year since 2008, with last year being the first and only interruption due to the pandemic. The group formed in the 1980s but disbanded in 2002, only to reorganize in 2008.
Those interested in volunteering for the sale are encouraged to contact the Friends of the Fairview Library via email at [email protected].
