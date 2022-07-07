School reports and updates will be the highlight of Franklin Tomorrow’s next Breakfast with the Mayors scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, at Rolling Hills Community Church.
The quarterly gathering hosted by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson is part of a busy month for Franklin Tomorrow. It’s sandwiched between the monthly FrankTalks lecture taking place Monday at Columbia State Community College and the nonprofit’s celebration of its more than two-decade anniversary happening July 30 in Jamison Hall at The Factory at Franklin.
With schools set to start a new year in less than a month now, attendees at Breakfast with the Mayors will hear how the two systems in Williamson County are prepping for 2022-23. Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special Schools District Director of Schools David Snowden will join Moore and Anderson to discuss the state of schools and challenges that may be on the horizon for their districts, staff and students.
The event will begin at 7 a.m., with breakfast from Puckett's Gro. & Restaurant and The Good Food Group, a local McDonald's franchisee. Rolling Hills Community Church is located at 1810 Columbia Ave. in Franklin.
Click here for more information and to RSVP for the event.
Franklin Tomorrow gets things started Monday at 9 a.m. with a FrankTalks event titled “Faces & Voices: Covering Williamson County.” It will feature a panel of area journalists and publishers speaking with Franklin Tomorrow CEO Mindy Tate about their experiences, challenges and opportunities.
A 30-minute coffee social gets things started, with the program set to begin at 9:30. Click here for more information and to RSVP.
To top off the month of events, Franklin Tomorrow is holding an anniversary dinner it’s calling “22 in ’22” Saturday, July 30, celebrating 22 years as a community visioning and engagement organization in Franklin. Attendees will be dining “on Main Street” even though the event will actually be held inside the Factory.
Mindy Tate, CEO of Franklin Tomorrow, said Plan B for the dinner has turned out preferable.
“We have always wanted to do a dinner on Main Street, but the logistics involved in that are pretty daunting, not to mention impeding traffic flow and access to businesses,” Tate said in an email. “We were inspired a bit by the immersive Van Gogh exhibit to think about recreating the feel of Main Street inside Jamison Hall at The Factory.
“We are lucky to be working with Matt Brady from BradyMade Events to create the look of the event through various types of projection, along with various decor and special touches.”
CapWealth is the presenting partner for the event, which is open to the general public.
Franklin Tomorrow’s 2000-2001 President Julian Bibb III and his wife, Jayne, are joining with 2022 Franklin Tomorrow board chair Patrick Baggett and his wife, Amy, to serve as honorary chairs of the event, which will begin at 6 p.m. on July 30.
Tickets for the event are $150 per person and can be purchased online.
