There are plenty of options for ringing in the new year and the new decade on Dec. 31, especially if you choose to head to Nashville.
But Franklin isn’t short on New Year’s Eve celebrations. Here are a few local options for ringing in 2020.
Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant
Puckett’s Gro. in downtown Nashville and downtown Franklin and Deacon’s New South will host special dinners and events on New Year’s Eve, each offering a festive celebration for guests to welcome the start of 2020.
Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant (downtown Franklin)
Puckett's in downtown Franklin will offer a limited menu on New Year’s Eve, with shows by Southern rock band Smith & Gone at both 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. for $15 per person and $25 per person, respectively. Entrée options for the evening include prime rib, fried catfish, meatloaf or a vegetable-stuffed pepper. Reservations for both seatings are being accepted by phone at 615-794-5527.
Prior to the first show, the restaurant will serve its regular menu beginning at 7 a.m. and will resume normal hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant (downtown Nashville)
Located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Church Street, Puckett’s Gro. in downtown Nashville will serve its regular menu of Southern favorites on New Year’s Eve, with a show by Jon Mullins at 8 p.m. Reservations are encouraged and accepted by phone at 615-770-2772 or on OpenTable. The restaurant will also be open normal hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Deacon’s New South (downtown Nashville)
For those looking to enjoy a dinner before heading to a party, Deacon’s New South is hosting a pre-New Year’s Eve meal until 10 p.m. The modern culinary concept located on the first floor of the L&C Tower in downtown Nashville will offer its regular menu, along with a poached lobster chef feature. On New Year’s Day, Deacon’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., serving its distinctly Nashville brunch with two-for-one mimosas and a special lobster benedict until 3 p.m.. Reservations are recommended and accepted by phone at 615-994-1994.
Puckett’s Boat House and Scout’s Pub, both in Franklin, will operate under regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Harpeth Hotel
Cheers to the new year (and decade!) at the newly opened Harpeth Hotel in Franklin. The boutique hotel is hosting its inaugural New Year’s Eve bash called Bet on 2020, a casino night featuring poker, blackjack and craps tables, Southern contemporary bar bites and sweet treats, handcrafted cocktails, and live music.
Event details and highlights:
- Hours: 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Dress Code: cocktail attire
- Tickets: Starting at $150, all-access passes include two drink tickets, food, entertainment and a special midnight champagne toast.
- Gambling: The Harpeth’s ballroom is hosting poker, blackjack and craps tables (all with fun play money) with an opportunity to win a gift card to dine at 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails in 2020.
- Dining and Drinking: An outdoor courtyard ice bar is serving up house martinis and specialty holiday cocktails, in addition to 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails’ extensive beverage menu. Guests can also enjoy hors d'oeuvres and sweet treats all night, as well as a hot grilled cheese sandwich sendoff upon departure.
- Entertainment: A piano player will be playing homage to Elton John all evening long.
The hotel will also be offering a few VIP packages for guests who want to ring in the new decade in style:
- 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails Private Dining Room: Reserve the private dining area for access to exclusive screen and server. The dining room includes a special midnight champagne toast and live entertainment.
- Willow Plunge: Celebrate with a private party for up to 10 guests in the property’s exclusive Willow Plunge room. Guests have access to an exclusive bar, server and food.
- Harpeth Hotel Library: Libraries aren’t for the quiet on NYE! The library is available for a private party with an exclusive bar, server and food.
The property recommends purchasing tickets in advance through Eventbrite HERE, and rooms are available for booking HERE. Guests can call the hotel at 615-206-7510 to reserve a VIP experience.
Kings Dining & Entertainment
Located near CoolSprings Galleria at 1910 Galleria Blvd., Kings Dining & Entertainment will be hosting a special night of entertainment to help guests ring in the new year.
Ticket prices for the evening include:
- Unlimited Gaming (1 game max when bowling is on a wait list)
- Billiards, Hoops, Air Hockey, etc.
- 1 Specialty Cocktail
- Replenished Buffet
- Champagne Toast at Midnight
- Party Favors
- Live DJ & Dancing
Partying with a large group of friends? Purchase six or more tickets for bulk ticket pricing!
The party begins at 9 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m.
Franklin Theatre
There will be no party favors or a midnight celebration, but the Franklin Theatre on Main Street will help movie lovers ring in 2020. The theater has a lineup of four movies throughout the day.
Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone — 10 a.m. (rated PG)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles — 1:30 p.m. (rated R)
Lethal Weapon — 4 p.m. (rated R)
Love Actually — 7 p.m. (rated R)
