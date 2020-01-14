In the third concert of the 2019-20 Masterworks Series, the Gateway Chamber Orchestra will perform “Gran Partita” Monday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Franklin Theatre.
The GCO tugs at heartstrings in this concert featuring GCO cellist Meghan Berindean, according to a press release from the orchestra. Works from Felix Mendelssohn and Jacques Ibert lead up to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s powerful Gran Partita serenade, a signature work for the GCO that was featured on its debut recording and received national media praise.
Individual ticket prices range from $25 to $40 with discounts given to students and active-duty military or reserve. Tickets are on sale now at gatewaychamberorchestra.com.
The Masterworks Series explores established masterworks, overlooked treasures and works by contemporary American composers. This season, titled “Emotion Abounds,” presents a slate of powerful and emotional programs featuring favorite composers of the GCO, including Mozart, Schubert, Schoenburg and, of course, Haydn, who will be celebrated in the annual “America’s Haydn Festival” on April 6. The season will culminate with the second annual “BBQ, Brews & Beethoven” featuring Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” local craft beer and barbecue.
The GCO is a nationally recognized cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings and inspiring educational programs. Conducted by Gregory Wolynec, the GCO performs in two permanent homes – the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville and the Franklin Theatre.
For more information about the GCO, visit gatewaychamberorchestra.com. For tickets,call the Franklin Theatre box office at 615-538-2076 or visit franklintheatre.com.
