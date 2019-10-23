Gateway Chamber Orchestra will host their second concert of the 2019-20 season Masterworks Series, Transfigured Night, on Monday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Soar through darkness into light with the dramatic program of works by the renowned Ottorino Respighi, Claude Debussy and Arnold Schoenberg. GCO harpist Paula Bressman casts light onto Debussy’s beautiful Danses with grace and elegance. Schoenberg’s stunning Transfigured Night pushes the GCO’s boundaries to new heights in a performance you will not want to miss.
The Masterworks Series includes four concerts exploring established masterworks, overlooked treasures and works by contemporary American composers. This season, titled Emotion Abounds, presents a slate of powerful and emotional programs featuring favorite composers of the GCO, including Mozart, Schubert, Schoenburg, and, of course, Haydn, who will be celebrated in the annual America’s Haydn Festival on April 6, 2020. The season will culminate with the 2nd annual BBQ, Brews & Beethoven featuring Copland’s Appalachian Suite, local craft beer and delicious BBQ.
Individual ticket prices to Transfigured Night range from $25 to $40 with discounts given to students and active duty military or reserve. For more information about the GCO, visit gatewaychamberorchestra.com. For tickets, call the Franklin Theater box office at (615) 538-2076 or visit franklintheatre.com.
