The Gateway Chamber Orchestra, which has been performing a series of concerts at the Franklin Theatre as well as at its home base in Clarksville for a number of years, has decided against scheduling any formal concerts for the remainder of 2020.
Having continuously monitored the COVID-19 situation through the summer, the GCO made the decision out of an “abundance of caution” and with information provided from a recent audience survey. However, according to a news release sent by the Orchestra, plans are being made to stay front and center with its followers.
“We are completely committed to presenting concerts during 2021,” a GCO spokesperson said through the release. “If the state of the virus allows for traditionally presented programs, then we will look forward to greeting [our followers] in both Clarksville and Franklin as we have for years. If we need to adapt, we will be ready to present programs in alternative fashions. This may include social distancing, multiple performances for reduced audiences or video streaming.”
More immediately, members have been busy creating a series of educational videos that pair GCO musicians with elementary classroom music teachers. These videos and corresponding educational materials will be able to provide much needed content for students and schools in the community.
Based around renowned children’s stories, each installment will introduce students to music from a wide range of cultures in an engaging fashion that they can share at home with their families, according to the release. These should be unveiled sometime in September.
In the meantime, the GCO is seeking support from its audience. Donations can be made at GatewayChamberOrchestra.com or sent to Gateway Chamber Orchestra, 2250 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. Suite F, #222, Clarksville, TN 37040.
The GCO is a nationally recognized cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings and inspiring educational programs.
Conducted by Gregory Wolynec, the GCO performs in two permanent homes – the Franklin Theatre and the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.
