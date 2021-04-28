Franklin Mayor Ken Moore has for years been encouraging residents to get outside and walk or otherwise exercise for physical and mental wellbeing.
So as he does each year, the mayor is hosting a Walking MOORE with the Mayor event along with Franklin Tomorrow’s Get Fit Franklin program Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Interaction will be virtual, but it’s recommended residents get outdoors to walk as opposed to staying indoors and “virtually walking” with the aid of a video device or machine of some kind.
“We are encouraging participants to get out in their neighborhood or around Franklin to get some exercise, while still practicing social distancing,” a spokesperson for Franklin Tomorrow said in a press release. “If you are not able to walk in your neighborhood, we suggest going to one of the many Franklin parks that are open or walking around Franklin on all the new sidewalks that make Franklin a more walkable city.
Participants are being asked to share images or videos of their walks around Franklin or in their neighborhood to social media, tagging Get Fit Franklin in posts and using #virtualwalkmoorewiththemayor!
