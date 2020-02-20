Williamson County Parks and Recreation is offering courses in lifeguard certification in the spring.
Upcoming American Red Cross Lifeguard Training courses will be offered March 3 – 8 (registration opened 2/15) and March 16 - 19 (registration begins 3/7) at the Indoor Sports Complex (ISC), 920 Heritage Way in Brentwood; and March 9 – 11 (registration begins 2/22) and March 16 – 19 (registration begins 2/29) at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin.
You can register at the locations where the course will be taken. Each class is limited to 10 participants. The courses are open to the public. Students must be 15 years of age on or before the final day of the course. Cost of the certification course (including all materials) is $125.
