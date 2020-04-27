As scores of automobiles lined the grounds of the Williamson County Agricultural Expo Center Sunday evening, Gov. Bill Lee took a few moments to thank attendees at what could be described as a new-fashioned tent revival better known as Beyond Our Walls 2020.
Hosted by Grace Chapel Church in Franklin, the event welcomed congregations from 15 area churches to take part in a service that adhered to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines but didn’t necessitate the use of live-streaming technology. Car seats served as pews and shouts of hallelujah came from car horns.
A band played a number of Christian songs and several pastors and other speakers participated in the nearly two-hour-long service, including the appearance by Lee.
“Thank you for doing your part to stay apart, thank you for loving your neighbors as yourself,” an emotional Lee told the audience. “Thank you for serving in food banks and in nonprofits and helping your neighbors and the elderly. Thank you to those here tonight who are health care workers … for putting your lives on the line.
“Thank you for praying and for having hope. We know in this world we will have many troubles, but we know where our hope comes from, and He has overcome the world. Take hope, Tennesseans. We have great hope in the days ahead, in part because of what you are doing.”
Immediately following Lee’s appearance, attendees saw and heard a brief recorded message from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who stressed the importance of religious freedom and also mentioned the ministry of One Generation Away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.