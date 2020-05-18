After two months of modified services to low-income families because of the impact from the coronavirus outbreak, GraceWorks Ministries will expand hours, revamp food distribution and open its thrift store by the end of May.
Starting May 26, according to a press release sent Monday by the nonprofit, GraceWorks will begin providing food to neighbors in a model similar to grocery pick-up. Neighbors can go to www.GraceWorksMinistries.net or call 615-794-9055 to make an appointment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Food recipients will park in a marked spot outside the GraceWorks community resource center at 104 Southeast Parkway and call in to notify their arrival. Staff and volunteers will bring out a pre-made cart full of food to their car and load it in their trunk.
Also starting May 26, GraceWorks will serve neighbors with rent and utility assistance over the phone with longer service hours — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Requests can be made by calling 615-794-9055.
Until May 26, food will continue to be distributed through a drive-through system from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday. Rent and utility assistance requests will be taken over the phone from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
The GraceWorks thrift store will re-open for the public to shop Wednesday, May 27. In adherence with CDC guidelines the store will operate at 50% of shopper capacity and will undergo hourly cleaning of commonly touched areas. Dressing rooms will be closed.
The registers will have plexiglass guards installed, and customers will be required to wear a mask before entering.
For those who do not have a mask, free masks are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Williamson County Agricultural Center at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin or at the Williamson County Health Department at 1324 W. Main St. in Franklin.
On Thursday and Friday, May 21-22 only, GraceWorks will collect donations of clothing and home goods for the thrift store at Logos Warehouse located at 117 Southeast Parkway in Franklin, across the street from GraceWorks. Items may be donated 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days, or until donation trucks are full.
Following CDC guidelines, donations will be kept in a truck for 72 hours before they are processed by staff/volunteers and made available for sale in the thrift store.
GraceWorks will only accept donations collected at the trucks parked at Logos. People are asked to not leave donations outside GraceWorks. For the safety of the processing staff, volunteers and shoppers, any items left outside the GraceWorks building will be thrown away.
The nonprofit is unable to accept the following items and they will be turned away:
• Used cribs, car seats, strollers or toys
• Televisions (except flat screens)
• Building materials or built-in cabinets
• Gas-operated appliances, trash compactors and dishwashers
• Ceiling fans or hardwired light fixtures
• Computers and components
• Large executive office or multi-piece desks
• Large entertainment centers or armoires
• Organs or pianos
• Waterbeds or sofa beds
• Exercise equipment, outdoor gym sets, and pool or ping-pong tables
• Motorcycle or bicycle helmets.
• Mattresses 5-years old or older (no rips, stains or tears)
• Appliances 10-years old or older (must be clean). No built-in appliances.
• Rugs
You can help GraceWorks in serving your neighbors during these trying times by supporting the organization in the following ways:
Shop in-store at GraceWorks. A significant portion of GraceWorks programs are funded through thrift store sales.
Donate food to GraceWorks’ Food Pantry. While GraceWorks needs all non-perishables and hygiene items all the time, you can access an updated list of most needed items and our Amazon WishList at: www.graceworksministries.net/food-pantry-needs.
For extra support, place your order through Amazon Smile and select GraceWorks as your organization, and Amazon will give GraceWorks a donation from your purchase.
Donate a monetary gift to support food and housing programs at www.graceworksministries.net/donate or by mailing your gift to GraceWorks Ministries, 104 Southeast Parkway Franklin, TN 37064.
