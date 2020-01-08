GraceWorks is celebrating its quarter-century of service and thanking its thousands of supporters with four special events in 2020.
GraceWorks was started in 1995 by area faith leaders, government officials and concerned residents to help alleviate the poverty existing in Williamson County. The nonprofit started in three buildings and offered food, clothing and rent/utility assistance.
The ensuing growth in need and programming demonstrated dramatically that such a nonprofit was needed. GraceWorks helped 1,294 people that first year. In this past fiscal year, GraceWorks served 10,333 individual people through 20-plus services in family support, instructional programs, seasonal needs and hunger prevention.
Celebrations begin Feb. 13 at Westhaven Residents’ Club with a thank you breakfast for churches supporting GraceWorks through the years.
Other events year include GraceWorks’ annual fundraising dinner highlighting the past 25 years. The dinner will be April 23 at Embassy Suites in Cool Springs.
A May 3 fashion show at the Franklin Grove mansion, formally the O’More school, will feature clothing from the GraceWorks Thrift Store modeled by local celebrities.
The 25th birthday celebrations will end with a parking lot party Oct. 3 at GraceWorks. The event will offer music, food, tours and other fun. More information will become available on a special 25th birthday website, www.graceworks25th.com, and the GraceWorks website, www.graceworksministries.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.