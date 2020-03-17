In an effort to adhere to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention's recent recommendations to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19, GraceWorks Ministries will be closed to the public Wednesday and will re-open Thursday with modified services through April 4.
Modified services will include access to food and rent and utility assistance. GraceWorks says it will conduct drive-through food distribution for anyone in need at the community resource center at 104 Southeast Parkway in Franklin Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m.
The release says families with school aged children can come once every 15 days while schools are closed. Families without school-aged children can come once every 30 days. They group asks that you stay in your car and follow directions as you enter the parking lot to access your food and to please bring your ID when you arrive.
GraceWorks says it is also trying to determine the safest way to host mobile food pantries over the next few weeks. Please visit www.graceworksministries.net for updates.
GraceWorks says it will continue to assist with rent and utility bills for qualifying Williamson County residents. The group says it will not see its neighbors in person, but rather communicate with them over the phone. To request assistance with these bills, call 615-794-9055 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon beginning Thursday.
GraceWorks' thrift store will be closed. GraceWorks says it is not able to accept donations or conduct furniture pick-ups for its thrift store until it re-opens, which is currently scheduled for April 6.
GraceWorks says it is not requesting new volunteers at this time.
Read GraceWorks' request from the community below.
- GraceWorks is trying to serve an extreme increase in demand for food and rent/utility assistance with an extreme decrease in manpower. Please pray for the stamina and safety of our team.
- GraceWorks will need more income to meet these needs, yet income from our thrift store will stop and two fundraising events we had planned have been rescheduled. The most powerful way to help your neighbor right now is to give online at www.graceworksministries.net/donate.
- For the safety of our staff and community, we cannot accept new volunteers at this time, but will need them greatly when we do re-open. If you are interested in serving when we re-open, please go to www.graceworksministries.net/be-a-volunteer to provide your information and we will reach out to you when we make those plans.
