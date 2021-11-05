A flash sale for the GraceWorks Ministries’ Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning is underway and continues through midnight Sunday.
Those interested can save $5 off the registration fee for the nonprofit’s annual run/walk traditional family event. Flash sale prices this weekend only are $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K. Discount codes cannot be used in conjunction with the sale. Registration for the 1K Kids Turkey Chase for ages 9 and younger is not included in the sale and remain at $13.
Access registration at turkeytrotfranklin.com. The flash sale discount will be deducted automatically.
Turkey Trot registration fees go to help GraceWorks provide food, shelter and support to neighbors in need. For 26 years, the GraceWorks local community resource center has helped provide food and personal hygiene items, rent and utility bill assistance, thrift store vouchers, newborn supplies, school supplies, Christmas gifts and more to struggling families.
