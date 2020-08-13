A wheelchair accessible swingset is now available for use at Harvey Park in Spring Hill.
Officials from Spring Hill Parks & Recreation, Kiwanis Club, and Rotary Club will be at Harvery Park at noon on Aug. 14, 2020, to dedicate the new swing. The public is invited, according to a release.
Gerald Beckham, local Kiwanis Club President, worked with the late Kevin Fischer, Director of Spring Hill Parks and Recreation, on the idea of installing a wheelchair and handicap-accessible swingset at Harvey Park, beginning in early 2019.
“Kevin loved the idea,” President Beckham said in a release. “He was all in from the moment I brought the idea to him.”
However, due to the unbudgeted cost, Fischer could not commit to the entire cost of the purchase and installation. Gerald Beckham knew that this was a perfect fit for the service project mission of the local Kiwanis Club, and he quickly secured Kiwanis Club board approval to cover the expected $7,000 cost of 50% of the project.
Several fundraisers were held throughout the year by Kiwanis, with tremendous support from the community and businesses.
Many roadblocks to completion soon appeared. First and very tragically, there was the death of project co-sponsor, Parks & Rec Director Kevin Fischer. Then came the pandemic. And finally, the reality of a reduced Parks and Recreation budget meant that there was no money in the budget to cover Parks & Recreation’s 50% commitment. But Beckham and the rest of Kiwanis would not be stopped. They worked with the new Director of Spring Hill Parks and Recreation, Kayce Williams, and with the last-minute help of the Rotary Club of Spring Hill, the project was completed in time for the reopening of Spring Hill parks this summer.
“If we can accomplish this scale of a project facing these headwinds,” Beckham said. “We know that with the help of our community we can accomplish anything to help the kids in our community!”
