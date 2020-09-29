Franklin's new Paint the Town Orange event will kick off Thursday.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, along with the Downtown Franklin Association, Visit Franklin and the city of Franklin, invite the public to mask up and wear orange for the Paint the Town Orange kick-off event Thursday from 11-11:30 a.m. on Public Square.
The ceremony will include the unveiling of the Heritage Foundation’s signature Pumpkin Tree.
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore will be in attendance to help the get the event started by placing the last pumpkin on the Pumpkin Tree and proclaiming October “Paint the Town Orange Month,” followed by live comments from the mayor and Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley.
The event will also include a pop-up T-shirt printing station by Twine Graphics to debut the official Paint the Town Orange T-shirts and mask. Events subject to change.
“We are so excited to be able to host a family-friendly, socially distanced event in Historic Franklin’s Main Street district,” Beasley said in a press release. “We cannot wait to showcase all the hard work that our city and downtown merchants have put into making Paint the Town Orange a huge success.”
Franklin will be aglow all of October with shades of orange everywhere including the Heritage Foundation’s iconic Pumpkin Tree, family-friendly fall photo backdrops and seasonal activities throughout downtown Franklin.
Every week will include fun activities, online costume contests and special merchant promotions, according to the release. Various downtown merchants will host pumpkin carvers, special window decorations, Halloween-themed events and more. Fall photo backdrops will be located at the Pumpkin Tree in Public Square, the antique truck on Main Street, on Fourth Street and in front of the Old, Old Jail.
For more information and a detailed list of activations, visit http://downtownfranklintn.com/orange/.
The Paint the Town Orange T-shirts are available for pre-order until Oct. 4. To purchase a commemorative Paint the Town Orange shirt or mask, visit https://stores.inksoft.com/paintthetownorange.
