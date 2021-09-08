MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner, one of modern country music’s most recognizable voices, has been named entertainer for the Heritage Ball presented by Vanderbilt Health Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.
Known for hits including “Long Black Train,” “Your Man,” and “Would you Go With Me,” Turner was named for the upcoming event at the recent Heritage Ball Patron’s Party at the home of Dr. Bill and Tracy Frist. Turner, who has sold more than 8.5 million units and amassed more than 3.2 billion global streams, joined the Patron’s Party on video to address the guests and express his enthusiasm and honor as being selected as the Heritage Ball entertainment this year.
Another evening highlight included Heritage Ball chairs, Dr. Allen Sills and Mrs. Shawne Sills, co- presenting the Foundation’s Tracy Frist Legacy Award to award-winning and internationally recognized fine art photographer Jack Spencer.
“The award is bestowed upon an individual who embodies the American spirit and whose body of work on a national or international level lifts up the efforts of historic preservation,” Dr. Sills said in making the announcement. “Jack Spencer’s art speaks to preservationists today, giving his audience far beyond what the eye or camera can see.”
Tracy Frist is an active board member of the Heritage Foundation and nonprofit supporter, conservationist, horseperson, writer, educator and agriculturist.
The Patron’s Award was presented to Sondra Morris, who not only serves as the vice chair of Franklin Grove and as a member of the board of directors of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County; she also is a lead donor for the Foundation’s largest project, Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens.
“Sondra is an example of what makes our community so special,” Board Chair David Garrett said In making the presentation.“She is a volunteer, a donor, and has spent countless hours working one on one with our amazing landscape architects to bring to life the vision of the gardens at Franklin Grove. She is passionate; she gives of her time, talent, and resources; and most importantly, she gives of herself.”
McConnell Hospitality Group serves as this year’s Official Drink Sponsor of the ball. At the party, Beverage Director Chris Capaldi unveiled and served this year’s Heritage Ball signature drink, “The Preservationist,”made with Ford’s Gin, Giffard Apricot du Rousillon, Galliano L’Aperativo, cranberry, Chinese 5 Spice Bitters and lemon.
The Heritage Ball is Williamson County’s longest-running black tie fundraiser and typically attracts more than 800 guests to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation while raising funds for future preservation projects. In addition to a cocktail reception, seated dinner and live entertainment, the ball will feature an online auction which launched during the Patron’s Party, a live aution and a Next Gen Late Party for young professionals along with other fundraising opportunities.
Tickets and tables for the 48th Annual Heritage Ball are available online. Additionally, over 100 online auction items were made live for public bidding now at heritageball.givesmart.com. For information on underwriter and sponsorship opportunities, as well as becoming a table host, contact Melissa Houck, Director of Development, at [email protected].
