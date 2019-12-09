The children of High Hopes Development Center participated in the annual High Ho HoHopes Christmas Market Friday from 8:30-12:30 in the High Hopes multipurpose room. During the event, children had the opportunity to “shop” for gifts to give their family, and Santa was on hand for photos. Volunteers pitched in to shop with the children and wrap their gifts.
High Hopes Development Center is a 35-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures, and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential.
Be sure to check out the photos from this holiday event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.