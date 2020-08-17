High Hopes Development Center is launching a bi-weekly supper club to raise funds for the organization and support local businesses.
According to a new release from the nonprofit, High Hopes will partner with local restaurants and caterers to develop a special menu, each featuring a salad or appetizer, a main dish and two side items.
Meals will be available for curbside pickup on the High Hopes campus twice a month. The ongoing event is sponsored by Franklin Synergy Bank, which is pending a merger with FirstBank.
“As with many institutions, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a fundraising challenge, so our team searched for creative ways to sustain our quality of life, both personally and professionally,” said Brandy Blanton, director of Development for High Hopes.
“In that spirit, we came up with an idea that not only supports High Hopes, but also local restaurants and caterers who have been adversely affected by the pandemic. And, everyone has to eat!”
Menus and ordering information will be posted on the High Hopes website one week in advance, and orders are accepted while supplies last. A limited number of meals are available for one, two or four at $25 per person, with $15 contributed to the restaurant and $10 to High Hopes.
The next supper club will take place Monday, Aug. 24, and will feature a fajita plate or Pollo Verde from Pueblo Real. The deadline to order is Wednesday, Aug. 19.
“Catering as an industry has taken a big hit with events being canceled indefinitely,” said Suzette Lane, owner of Catering & Events by Suzette, who catered the inaugural supper club. “We were thrilled to provide meals in a fun way that serves a great cause.”
Additional supper club partners will include Franklin Chop House, A. Marshall Hospitality, Cool Cafe, Miss Daisy’s Kitchen, Daily Dish, Zolo’s Italian Restaurant and Pueblo Real, among others. To join the supper club email list to stay up-to-date on menu options and High Hopes news, visit www.highhopesforkids.org/supperclub.
