The Visit Franklin ambassador program will return in 2021 with eight dates for in-person attendance, each of which falls on the second Tuesday of the month from April to December.
The half-day training program, which educates people about the various tourism offerings available to visitors to Williamson County, is provided as a complimentary service to all hospitality partners who interact with visitors and to the general public for a $25 fee.
According to a press release from Visit Franklin, a virtual on-demand version of the ambassador program will also be created and will debut later in the year. Should COVID-19 safety concerns at the time of in-person dates arise, a virtual option will be utilized.
The monthly in-person ambassador program will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with new ambassadors taking part in a short, interactive classroom experience directed by Visit Franklin Director of Business Development Megan Weisinger, in addition to a downtown Franklin walking tour and driving tour to many of the top tourism spots across Williamson County.
Classes are capped at 15 participants each month, ensuring an authentic experience. After the program, the newly minted ambassadors receive a certificate, Visit Franklin ambassador lapel pin, and an ambassador card that serves as a VIP pass to several Williamson County attractions.
“We have been thrilled with the excitement for this program over the years,” Weisinger said, “as we’ve now surpassed 600 participants who’ve become Visit Franklin ambassadors, and are excited to expand this to an on-demand virtual program as well that can continue serving our local hospitality community.
“We have already seen a positive impact on our visitor’s experience thanks to our ambassadors, and love the pride that the entire community has shown in making visitors feel welcome.”
The Visit Franklin ambassador program’s in-person class offerings will happen on April 13, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14. Those interested can sign up for in-person classes at VisitFranklin.com/Ambassador. Businesses or local groups that wish to have a class specifically for their organization can contact Visit Franklin directly to make those arrangements.
